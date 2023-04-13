No indications that Omicron variant XBB.1.16 leading to severe infection among children: Delhi Health minister

COVID

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said there were no indications that Omicron variant XBB.1.16 was leading to severe infection among children, and assured that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government was fully prepared to handle the Covid situation.

"Commonly, any illness affects the children and elderly. But there is no information coming in from experts that says that the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant infection is more severe among children.

"I would advise people with low immunity or those with severe illnesses to avoid crowded places and wear masks. The transmissibility of this variant is high," he said.

Delhi's single-day caseload additions on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Noting that the cases might be rising, Bharadwaj expressed hope that they will plateau soon.

"The government is fully prepared. There are adequate number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, ICU beds. By the grace of God, we should not require them. The government is closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon, amid a spurt in the cases.