No increase in Covid deaths or hospitalisation despite rising cases: Health Ministry

Mar 23, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The daily COVID-19 cases as well as the test positivity rate in India have gone up over the last couple of weeks. The government says there is no need to worry but Covid appropriate behaviour has to be followed

The omicron XBB.1.16 subvariant may be the most dominant coronavirus variant in the country but, so far, there has been no increase in hospitalisation rate or deaths, the health ministry said on March 23.

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials during a meeting to step up whole genome sequencing of positive samples to track a new variant, if any. The meeting was called to check preparedness as Covid cases rise in some parts of the country.

In the months of January, February and March, 344 samples tested positive for Omicron XBB.1.16 subvariant after whole genome sequencing, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are among the states reporting a rise in coronavirus infections.

