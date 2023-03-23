No increase in Covid deaths or hospitalisation despite rising cases: Health Ministry

The omicron XBB.1.16 subvariant may be the most dominant coronavirus variant in the country but, so far, there has been no increase in hospitalisation rate or deaths, the health ministry said on March 23.

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials during a meeting to step up whole genome sequencing of positive samples to track a new variant, if any. The meeting was called to check preparedness as Covid cases rise in some parts of the country.

In the months of January, February and March, 344 samples tested positive for Omicron XBB.1.16 subvariant after whole genome sequencing, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are among the states reporting a rise in coronavirus infections.

The subvariant has been confirmed in Maharashtra (105), Telangana (93), Karnataka (57), Gujarat (54) and Delhi (19). As the virus had become endemic, it would generate a large number of variants and since the emergence of Omicron in 2021, close to 1,,000 of its lineages had been assigned, which include approximately 100 recombinant variants, Bhushan said.

Most assigned variants had very little or no significant impact on the functional attribute of the virus-like increased transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape and only a few of the variants could be designated as a variant of concern, a variant of interest or a subvariant under monitoring, he said. "XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.16 are VOIs which are under intense scientific scrutiny, but are not a cause of immediate concern," said Bhushan. In touch with states The ministry had sent a detailed advisory to seven states on measures needed for the management of Covid, he said. They were told to continue to focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination & Covid-appropriate behaviour. The states were also asked to advise on enhanced lab surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, ramp up of whole genome sequencing, follow the Centre's guidelines for management and vaccination of seasonal influenza cases and ensure availability of required drugs and logistics for influenza and Covid. States were also asked to ensure the availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers, while raising awareness regarding disease and vaccination, particularly about the precautionary dose, Bhushan said. Only 27 percent of the eligible population, so far, had taken the precautionary or booster dose and the figure needed to be improved, the health secretary said.