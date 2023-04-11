Zeenat Aman’s note for new parents is winning the internet

In 1985, Zeenat Aman married Mazhar Khan with whom she had two sons: Azhaan and Zahaan. Khan died in 1998. (Photo credit: Screengrab from photo posted on instagram.com/thezeenataman)

Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman recently shared a post on Instagram, where she spoke about the experience of being a single parent to her children and offered advice on parenting.

“There’s no guidebook in the world that can prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them and shape them to be kind and loving men," she wrote on Instagram.



The actor also added that she felt angered when children were rejected because of factors such as sexual orientation and choice of partner and urged the need to accept children for who they are.

"My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to," she added.

In 1985, Aman married Mazhar Khan with whom she had two sons: Azhaan and Zahaan. Khan died in 1998.

