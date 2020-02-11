No shortage of funds or supplies for soldiers posted in Siachen: Report

Soldiers of the Indian Army that are posted in special areas such as the Siachen do not suffer from a shortage of funds as reported by the he Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), according to sources that were quoted in a report by The Hindu.

The sources also denied that there is a shortage of snow equipment or rations for soldiers posted in these areas as was reported by the CAG.

The sources highlighted that there are no benchmarks as such that dictate a standard for the fighting and trekking equipment for troops deployed in glaciers and other such hostile terrains. Moreover, field trials were reportedly conducted by the Indian Army in similar working conditions to check if the items being sent are suitable or not.

“At present, before being inducted to the Siachen Glacier, soldiers are given a kit containing special clothing equipment worth more than Rs 1 lakh, along with mountaineering gear, first aid, etc worth another Rs 1.5 lakh,” the source added.

The report noted that the CAG had informed Parliament that there were deficiencies in the Army's supplies for the audit period of 2015-16 to 2017-18. The CAG had pointed out a dearth of basic equipment such as snow goggles and multi-purpose boots, and even rations.

Concerning the shortage in ration mentioned in the CAG report, the source stated that they have never been delayed or denied to the soldiers in these special areas till date.

"A special scale of rations is sanctioned by the government for all troopers deployed in areas above 12,000 ft. Similarly, procurement substitutes are also authorised by the government depending on the preference of the troops on a cost-to-cost basis."