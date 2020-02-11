App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No shortage of funds or supplies for soldiers posted in Siachen: Report

Last week, the CAG had informed Parliament that there were deficiencies in the Army supplies for the audit period of 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of the Siachen Glacier (Reuters)
File image of the Siachen Glacier (Reuters)

Soldiers of the Indian Army that are posted in special areas such as the Siachen do not suffer from a shortage of funds as reported by the he Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), according to sources that were quoted in a report by The Hindu.

The sources also denied that there is a shortage of snow equipment or rations for soldiers posted in these areas as was reported by the CAG.

The sources highlighted that there are no benchmarks as such that dictate a standard for the fighting and trekking equipment for troops deployed in glaciers and other such hostile terrains. Moreover, field trials were reportedly conducted by the Indian Army in similar working conditions to check if the items being sent are suitable or not.

Close

“At present, before being inducted to the Siachen Glacier, soldiers are given a kit containing special clothing equipment worth more than Rs 1 lakh, along with mountaineering gear, first aid, etc worth another Rs 1.5 lakh,” the source added.

related news

The report noted that the CAG had informed Parliament that there were deficiencies in the Army's supplies for the audit period of 2015-16 to 2017-18. The CAG had pointed out a dearth of basic equipment such as snow goggles and multi-purpose boots, and even rations.

Concerning the shortage in ration mentioned in the CAG report, the source stated that they have never been delayed or denied to the soldiers in these special areas till date.

"A special scale of rations is sanctioned by the government for all troopers deployed in areas above 12,000 ft. Similarly, procurement substitutes are also authorised by the government depending on the preference of the troops on a cost-to-cost basis."

 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 10:52 pm

tags #Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) #Indian Army #Siachen Glacier

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.