No direct entry to villages for Gujarat Kumbh visitors, RT-PCR mandatory: CM Vijay Rupani

The CM has said that all of these returnees will be tested using the RT-PCR and those infected will be kept in isolation for 14 days.

Moneycontrol News
April 17, 2021 / 05:33 PM IST
Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that all devotees from Gujarat who attended the Kumbh Mela will not be given direct entry into their villages.

The CM has said that all of these returnees will be tested using the RT-PCR and those infected will be kept in isolation for 14 days, ANI reported. All orders have been issued to district collectors in the state, he added.

Until April 16, 30 sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haridwar, ANI reported citing officials.

“Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17th April,” Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer had said.

Over 4.8 million people participated in the last two 'royal baths' (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14.
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVD-19 #Gujarat #kumbh mela #Vijay Rupani
first published: Apr 17, 2021 05:33 pm

