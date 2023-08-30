'No cops allowed': This US restaurant refuses to serve armed officers

Reem's California has refused to serve anyone with a weapon. (Image: @SanFranciscoPOA/Twitter)

Reem’s California, an Arab street food restaurant and bakery chain announced that it will not serve anyone with a weapon. The San Francisco Police Officer’s Association took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post about the same that has gone viral online.

“NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s,” the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association tweeted on Thursday. It also included a screenshot of an email that said the company has a policy “to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform.”



NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s. One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US Military. pic.twitter.com/0cDzEV0D68

— San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 24, 2023

“We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment — on or off duty," the association wrote in a separate tweet.

In a statement to San Francisco Gate, Reem’s said it “has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice in our communities. “This includes fostering an environment of safety for our staff and customers. In a time of increased gun violence — particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people — we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer.”

“Many members of our community have been impacted by gun violence, whether that be an experience on the streets of San Francisco or Oakland, having come from war or occupation, or having increased fear due to a growing climate of political extremism. All too often, black and brown people, and poor people are the victims of this violence,” the statement continued.

“At Reem’s we aim to provide a space where people can eat delicious Arab food and work together to strengthen our community, without fear of violence or harassment. We invite our community to step up and join us in creating that culture of care and resilience,” the chain added.



“This policy is for armed officers, and we let police officers know that we welcome them back to our establishment when they’re off-duty and unarmed,” Reem’s clarified.