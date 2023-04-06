 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No clustering of COVID cases in India, hospitalisation due to XBB variant very low; says INSACOG chief

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

NK Arora, co-chair of India’s genomic surveillance programme, said the XBB variant and its sub-lineages were being detected from sewage samples, indicating its wide prevalence in the community.

Dr NK Arora, co-chair of India’s genomic surveillance programme

Attributing the continued rise in new cases to the ‘infectious’ sub-variant XBB1.16, NK Arora, chief of INSACOG, India’s coronavirus genomic surveillance programme, on April 6 said there were no new clusters of cases observed in the country.

“There is no clustering of cases in the current scenario. The XBB variant is an infectious variant, and 90 percent of COVID samples are of the XBB variant. The subvariant XBB 1.16 is almost in 60 percent of the samples,” Arora told Moneycontrol.

The INSACOG chief said that the rate of hospitalisation has remained very low compared to the case rise.

“If you see the rise in cases, from 150 cases per day to nearly 5,000 cases per day, we have seen a 30 times rise in the detection rate in the last eight weeks. Fortunately, we are not seeing a similar rise in hospitalisation; patient admission during this period has been minimal,” he added.