Food on silver thali at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Shradha Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor share pictures

The star-studded opening events of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai continues to be among the most-discussed topics on the internet with Instagram and Facebook full of photos of celebrities at the venue. What also caught the attention of social media users and the guests alike is the lavish spread served at the two-day celebrations.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was among the performers at NMACC, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the sumptuous thali (platter) meal served to guests. The large traditional silver plate consisting of different kinds of rotis, a flavoured rice, silver bowls of various curries. The platter also had laddoo and gujiya as the sweet accompaniments.

“My favourite part – This thali and me wearing Paithani with a fun twist by @manishmalhotra05 @nmacc.india - You’ve to see it to believe it. What a proud moment for India to have such a world class cultural centre,” she wrote on Instagram.

Calling it as “incredible event”, reality TV star Maheep Kapoor shared a photo of her silver thali which was almost similar to Shraddha Kapoor’s.

German fashion influencer and model Caroline Daur posted a photo of her thali on Instagram Stories. "I can't even explain how good all this tasted. Honestly," she wrote. Another viral photo is that of bowls of "Dault Ki Chaat", the legendary Delhi dessert, decorated with paper that looks like Rs 500 notes.

Molbio's test kits for H3N2, H1N1 will detect infections in an hour

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. It is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seat Cube. A galaxy of stars from India and abroad assembled to mark the opening ceremony on Friday and the weekend. Hollywood celebrities Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, and supermodel Gigi Hadid were on the guest list, apart from Indian celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and family, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was accompanied by singer Nick Jonas. The inauguration event featured a specially curated art and craft exposition called "Swadesh", along with three blockbuster shows, a musical theatrical called "The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation", a costume art exhibition called "India in Fashion" and a visual art show called "Sangam/Confluence". The centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News