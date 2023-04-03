 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Food on silver thali at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Shradha Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor share pictures

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening: A galaxy of stars from India and abroad assembled to mark the opening ceremony of the cultural space in Mumbai.

(Image credit: maheepkapoor/Instagram)

The star-studded opening events of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai continues to be among the most-discussed topics on the internet with Instagram and Facebook full of photos of celebrities at the venue. What also caught the attention of social media users and the guests alike is the lavish spread served at the two-day celebrations.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was among the performers at NMACC, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the sumptuous thali (platter) meal served to guests. The large traditional silver plate consisting of different kinds of rotis, a flavoured rice, silver bowls of various curries. The platter also had laddoo and gujiya as the sweet accompaniments.

“My favourite part – This thali and me wearing Paithani with a fun twist by @manishmalhotra05 @nmacc.india - You’ve to see it to believe it. What a proud moment for India to have such a world class cultural centre,” she wrote on Instagram.

Calling it as “incredible event”, reality TV star Maheep Kapoor shared a photo of her silver thali which was almost similar to Shraddha Kapoor’s.