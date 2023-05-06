Nitish Rana's wife 'stalked and chased' by men in Delhi, accused arrested

A case was registered by the Delhi Police and both the accused were arrested. (Photo credit: Screengrab from image tweeted by twitter.com/ @Neelaasapphire)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah recently shared a story on her Instagram handle of two men stalking her car and even causing damage to the vehicle in Delhi.

Marwah added that when she tried to lodge a police complaint, the officials chose not to take the matter forward since she had reached home safely.

"Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!" she wrote on Instagram.



Just saw Nitish Rana’s wife’s Instagram stories (Saachi Marwah). Two men hit her car and followed her and Delhi police to her to leave it since they left??? This is so unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/UMQwB92xWo — PS (@Neelaasapphire) May 5, 2023

As per the police, Marwah was on her to way home from work in Kirti Nagar area of New Delhi when two men stalked her on a bike, came near the car and began hitting the vehicle.

Later, though, a case was registered by the Delhi Police and both the accused were arrested.

#UPDATE | Two accused have been arrested in the case. The accused have been identified as Chaitnaya Shivam (18), a resident of Pandav Nager and Vivek (18), a resident of Patel Nagar. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police

— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Rana has been leading the Knight Riders this season. They are currently eighth on the points table and play the Punjab Kings on Monday.

Also read: IPL 2023: KKR keep themselves in the hunt as SRH's fortunes dip