    Nitish Rana's wife 'stalked and chased' by men in Delhi, accused arrested

    Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah added that when she tried to lodge a police complaint, the officials chose not to take the matter forward since she had reached home safely.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
    Men

    A case was registered by the Delhi Police and both the accused were arrested. (Photo credit: Screengrab from image tweeted by twitter.com/ @Neelaasapphire)

    Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana's wife Saachi Marwah recently shared a story on her Instagram handle of two men stalking her car and even causing damage to the vehicle in Delhi.

    Marwah added that when she tried to lodge a police complaint, the officials chose not to take the matter forward since she had reached home safely.


    "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!" she wrote on Instagram.


    As per the police, Marwah was on her to way home from work in Kirti Nagar area of New Delhi when two men stalked her on a bike, came near the car and began hitting the vehicle.


    Later, though, a case was registered by the Delhi Police and both the accused were arrested.

    In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Rana has been leading the Knight Riders this season. They are currently eighth on the points table and play the Punjab Kings on Monday.

