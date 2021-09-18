MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Nitin Gadkari gets Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube for lecture videos

Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty, Nitin Gadkari said.

PTI
September 18, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he gets Rs 4 lakh every month as royalty from YouTube, as viewership of his lecture videos posted on the platform has increased during the pandemic period.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During COVID-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said, he did two things.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube. Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty," he said.

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don't get appreciation.

The minister also emphasised on the importance of network of modern- and high-quality roads for economic development and creating employment opportunities.

He said that in Gujarat, 423 km of road is being constructed at Rs 35,100 crore.

Gadkari added that under this expressway, 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and eight road over bridges (ROBs) will be built in the state.

The minister said 33 wayside amenities are also proposed to be built on this expressway to provide world-class transport facilities as well as create employment opportunities in the state.

During this visit, Gadkari inspected the place where the world record for the fastest road construction in a day was set in February 2021.

He also inspected an iconic bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch. The two-km-long extra-dosed cable span bridge will be India's first eight-lane bridge to be built across the expressway.
PTI
first published: Sep 18, 2021 11:10 am

