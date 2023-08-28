NITI Aayog top official on cancer battle: ‘Marriage not always about happily ever after’

Urvashi Prasad shared a photo with her husband narrating her cancer battle. (Image: @urvashi01/Twitter)

Urvashi Prasad, the Director (Office of VC) of NITI Aayog, took to X to candidly narrate her arduous journey battling “incurable” stage four cancer amidst the backdrop of a seemingly ordinary love story. In a post titled “Not your typical couple”, Prasad unveiled the harsh realities of a married life intertwined with hospital visits and tests.

Prasad, whose life was filled with daily exercise and lively pursuits, suddenly got crushing fatigues. An uncharted territory of symptoms, tests, and diagnoses unfolds, culminating in the revelation of an extremely rare form of lung cancer: Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase.

In her post, Prasad said that marriage can entail far more than fairy-tale endings, often encompassing the weight of holding a partner's hand as they grapple with the darkness of suicidal thoughts. Instead of sharing dreams of shared future milestones, their conversations revolved around chemotherapy, liver-invading tumours, and the grim spectre of impending mortality.

“We got married in 2016. While most couples our age talk about future career plans, travel, kids, cities they hope to live in, homes they hope to build together etc etc most of our married life has been spent discussing hospitals, tests, drugs, diagnostics and doctors,” she wrote.

“When we meet couples in our peer group and they talk about their lives we don’t know how to relate or what to say. So we usually just smile and participate in the conversation as “normally” as we can. Hiding our pain, our angst, our hopelessness,” she continued.

She also wrote about the daily struggles and how things are different in her marriage amid her cancer battle.

“Marriage is not always about a happily ever after. Sometimes it is about holding your partner’s hand as they repeatedly voice their suicidal thoughts. Sometimes it is about sitting with them on the floor with a bucket as they throw up all night due to cancer which has spread to their liver. Sometimes it is about trying to find those few moments of peace or joy together amidst complete chaos and destruction. Sometimes it is about walking alongside them as they try to live with a death sentence looming over their head every day,” she wrote in her post.

In an earlier post that bares the depth of her struggle, she spoke about her unrelenting physical and emotional tribulations, bemoaning the side effects of treatment that have transformed her relationship with her own body.

“One of those days when I'm totally ready to give up. As though battling incurable cancer isn't enough, I have to deal with multiple drug side effects including insane weight gain and heart abnormalities. Today I just hate my body and my existence. I simply cannot fight anymore. Hopefully tomorrow I will be able to resume my battle again. But today is not that day,” she wrote sometime back on X.