Nithin Kamath’s insight on how liquidation preferences and valuation disconnects can impact startups

Apr 25, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

In the fast-paced world of startups, raising money is a crucial factor for growth and survival. However, Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath, in a recent Twitter thread, highlighted the disconnect between valuations and business fundamentals can cause problems for startups down the road.

Kamath talked about the concept of liquidation preferences in his 8-tweet thread, which allows investors to recover their investment before anyone else. Although no one thinks of it as a loan, the more money founders raise, the harder it is for them and their teams to see equity upside.

“Liquidation preferences are fine as long as valuations are growing and every new round the investments get marked up, and all investors see notional gains,” he wrote.

However, when growth plateaus, or new fundraise at higher valuations becomes tough, the investment becomes like a loan.