Nithin Kamath’s insight on how liquidation preferences and valuation disconnects can impact startups

In the fast-paced world of startups, raising money is a crucial factor for growth and survival. However, Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath, in a recent Twitter thread, highlighted the disconnect between valuations and business fundamentals can cause problems for startups down the road.

Kamath talked about the concept of liquidation preferences in his 8-tweet thread, which allows investors to recover their investment before anyone else. Although no one thinks of it as a loan, the more money founders raise, the harder it is for them and their teams to see equity upside.

“Liquidation preferences are fine as long as valuations are growing and every new round the investments get marked up, and all investors see notional gains,” he wrote.

However, when growth plateaus, or new fundraise at higher valuations becomes tough, the investment becomes like a loan.

“Reality strikes when everyone realizes that the valuations have outpaced the business fundamentals,” the billionaire wrote.

Read the full thread on Twitter below:



A liquidation preference allows investors to recover their investment before anyone else. This is how all startups raise money. Nobody thinks of it as a loan, but it is similar.

The more money founders raise, the harder it is for them and their teams to see equity upside. 2/8 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 25, 2023

If all the investment has to be returned, there will likely be no upside left for the founders and teams, Kamath explained and added that this can result in a lack of interest in running the business, leading to core teams quitting.

Kamath's thread also highlights that raising a lot of money at high valuations isn't always good, as it may be for the investors to mark up the investment and improve their fund's performance. But not for founders and teams, whose equity will keep losing value due to liquidation preference with every new round.

Kamath recalled that he met someone who raised hundreds of millions at unicorn valuations but realized that the opportunity size isn't large or growing fast enough to justify the valuations for years to come. “It's a great business, but the founder wants to do something else,” Kamath wrote.

Nithin Kamath reveals key reason for Zerodha's success

Fantastic businesses solving real-life problems risk not surviving due to core teams quitting because of a realization of a lack of upside due to too high valuations or raising too much, he said.

Kamath concluded that liquidation preference trade-offs apply to investors as well, and this winter may teach investors that businesses must be built differently in India, where M&As and IPOs to overcome liquidation preference issues aren't easy.