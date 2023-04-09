Nithin Kamath praises Paytm's speaker. CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responds

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently praised Paytm's soundbox and called it one of the best examples of a product made specifically for the Indian context by an Indian fintech. Once linked to a Paytm account, the soundbox or speaker announces the details every time a transaction is made.

Taking to Twitter, Kamath wrote, "India is unique. Copy-pasting models from the US, etc, have hardly worked. Paytm's speaker for Indian vendors that reads out payments is one of the best examples of a product made specifically for the Indian context by an Indian fintech."

Nithin Kamath also shared an article on how the speakers unlocked the rise of digital payments in India.

Soon, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to the Zerdha boss's tweet. Thanking Kamath, he praised the company's pioneering technology team whose products become mainstream for the country.

"First, a QR-based payment acquiring for merchants, and then soundbox for confirmation. Proud of Paytm's pioneering technology team whose products become mainstream for the whole country," Sharma tweeted.

Ankita Sengupta