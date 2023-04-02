Nita Ambani dances to 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at NMACC launch. Watch

The grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) at the Jio World Center in Mumbai saw a performance by Nita Ambani herself as she danced to the classic hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.

Nita Ambani, who started training in Bharatnatyam when she was 6, has always had the heart of a dancer, a post shared by NMACC on Instagram stated.

With a 2,000-seat theater with 16,000 square feet of exhibition space; a chandelier embellished with 8,400 Swarovski crystals; and a Met Gala-like opening event attended by the who’s-who of the Indian film industry and Hollywood—the NMACC launch even upstaged the Dior fall show at the Gateway of India from the previous night.

In attendance were Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, industrialist Anand Mahindra, US model Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, and Tom Holland among others.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News