English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Nita Ambani dances to 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at NMACC launch. Watch

    Nita Ambani had started training in Bharatnatyam when she was 6.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 02, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
    A screengrab of Nita Ambani during her performance at the NMACC launch in Mumbai. (Credit: @nmacc.india/Instagram)

    A screengrab of Nita Ambani during her performance at the NMACC launch in Mumbai. (Credit: @nmacc.india/Instagram)

    The grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) at the Jio World Center in Mumbai saw a performance by Nita Ambani herself as she danced to the classic hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.


    Nita Ambani, who started training in Bharatnatyam when she was 6, has always had the heart of a dancer, a post shared by NMACC on Instagram stated.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)


    Addressing the guests at the grand launch, Nita Ambani said that she really hopes this space (NMACC) will continue to inspire and empower India’s future generations.

    With a 2,000-seat theater with 16,000 square feet of exhibition space; a chandelier embellished with 8,400 Swarovski crystals; and a Met Gala-like opening event attended by the who’s-who of the Indian film industry and Hollywood—the NMACC launch even upstaged the Dior fall show at the Gateway of India from the previous night.

    In attendance were Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, industrialist Anand Mahindra, US model Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, and Tom Holland among others.

    Read more: India's Met Gala? Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening spotlights Indian art, fashion

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aamir Khan #Deepika Padukone #Jio World Centre #Karan Johar #mumbai #Nita Ambani #Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center #Priyanka Chopra #Sachin Tendulkar #Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan
    first published: Apr 2, 2023 07:56 pm