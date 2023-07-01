Nita Ambani launches musical celebration 'Parampara' at NMACC on Guru Purnima

Nita Ambani with the artists for Parampara event

Nita Ambani kicked off a weekend-long celebration called 'Parampara' at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), commemorating the timeless Guru Shishya tradition.

As part of the special occasion, the businesswoman, who is also the founder and chairperson of both NMACC and Reliance Foundation, conducted a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and offered her respects to her Guru and late father-in-law, Dhirubhai Ambani. The event, organized by Nita Ambani to honor Guru Purnima, was attended by numerous distinguished personalities.

According to a press release, NMACC stated that the event was conceived to honour the rich legacy of classical maestros in Indian music. The statement highlighted that the special presentation aligns with Nita Ambani's vision of showcasing India's finest to a global audience while also fostering cultural exchange by bringing the best of the world to India.

The event, titled 'Parampara: A Guru Purnima Special,' showcased remarkable performances by renowned sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, along with his grandsons Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash.

Additionally, the audience was treated to mesmerizing performances by legendary flautist Padma Vibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia, as well as sitar stalwart Pt Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar.

Nita Ambani said in the press release, "A guru not only imparts knowledge but also guides shishyas on their path of self-discovery. The relationship between guru and shishya signifies a lifelong journey, driven by discipline, dedication, and utmost respect."

Day one featured sitar maestro Pandit Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar, followed by flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia in the 'Divine Flutes' in the second act.

On the second day, Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, delivered a mesmerizing sarod recital. Joining them were Ustaad's 10-year-old twin grandsons, Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, showcasing their prodigious talent.

The special two-day event was held at the Cultural Centre's main performing arts space, The Grand Theatre, which boasts a seating capacity of 2000. With ticket prices starting at Rs 750, the event offered an accessible opportunity for music enthusiasts to witness the remarkable performances.

Notably, The Grand Theatre has been a venue for various landmark productions, including the internationally acclaimed Broadway musical 'The Sound of Music' and the captivating production 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.