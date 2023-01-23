 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's party. See new pics

Jan 23, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal chose to wear traditional outfits with heavy gold embroidery at the festivities ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

After billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika exchanged rings in a star-studded bash at Antilia last week, unseen pictures of the Ambani family at the celebration has gone viral.

New mother of twins and Reliance retail director Isha Ambani Piramal was clicked in a pastel green Anamika Khanna ensemble with gold floral motifs across the outfit.

Meanwhile, the groom's mother Nita Ambani was spotted in an orange, purple and blue ensemble with heavy gold embroidery and with mehendi on her hands.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got formally engaged on January 19. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, among others.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s engagement ceremonies brings them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant,” their families said in a statement.