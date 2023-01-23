English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Budget 2023: HDFC chairman's outlook
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's party. See new pics

    Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal chose to wear traditional outfits with heavy gold embroidery at the festivities ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

    January 23, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST
    Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani Piramal

    Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani Piramal


    After billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika exchanged rings in a star-studded bash at Antilia last week, unseen pictures of the Ambani family at the celebration has gone viral.

    New mother of twins and Reliance retail director Isha Ambani Piramal was clicked in a pastel green Anamika Khanna ensemble with gold floral motifs across the outfit.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in)


    Meanwhile, the groom's mother Nita Ambani was spotted in an orange, purple and blue ensemble with heavy gold embroidery and with mehendi on her hands.








    View this post on Instagram

    Related stories

    A post shared by Veena Bollywood Mehendi (@veenanagda)

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got formally engaged on January 19. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, among others.

    Read more: Radhika Merchant dances to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ at her mehendi ceremony. Watch

    “Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s engagement ceremonies brings them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant,” their families said in a statement.

    Their engagement was marked with an exchange of rings and the traditional Gol Dhana ceremony – a traditional ritual in Gujarati Hindus where jaggery and coriander seeds are distributed at the groom’s place.

    Read more: Who is Radhika Merchant: 7 points on Anant Ambani's fiancée

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Tags: #Anamika Khanna #Anant Ambani #Encore Healthcare #Isha Ambani #Isha Ambani Piramal #Nita Ambani #Radhika Merchant #Reliance #Viren Merchant
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 02:10 pm