Nita Ambani congratulates Neeraj Chopra on becoming world champion: 'It is a momentous day'

International Olympic Committee member and founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Mrs. Nita Ambani congratulated Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. It is a momentous day for India as the tricolour soared high on the world athletics stage," Mrs. Ambani said on Monday.

Additionally, she also congratulated other star performers such as Jeswin Aldrin, Manu D P, Kishore Jena and Parul Chaudhary for their performance at the championships.

"Congratulations also to D P Manu, Parul Chaudhary, Jeswin Aldrin, our men's relay team, and our very own Reliance Foundation athlete Kishore Jena for their outstanding performances in making India proud in the global arena," she added.

Mrs. Ambani added that the Reliance Foundation was proud to have played a role, in coordination with the Athletics Federation of India, in helping Indian athletes achieve glory on the global stage.

"We, at Reliance Foundation, are proud to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and play our part in the journey of Indian athletes from grassroots to glory!" she said.

Across all sports, Chopra became only the second Indian athlete, on Sunday, after former rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra to hold both the World Championships and Olympic titles, simultaneously.

In 2006, Bindra had won the gold at the shooting World Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia and two years later, he won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Chopra had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with an effort of 87.58m.

