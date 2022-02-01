'Brevity always a virtue,' says Anand Mahindra on Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest budget speech

Budget 2022: Anand Mahindra had praised the Union Budget presented by Sitharaman last year as well.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrapped up her shortest ever Union Budget speech on Tuesday afternoon, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared on Twitter that this address may be her most impactful one yet.

Brevity has always been a virtue. Nirmala Sitharaman



Brevity has always been a virtue. @nsitharaman ‘s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful…

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 1, 2022

The Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted, "s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful…"

While budget speeches generally last for close to the two hours, Sitharaman is known to deliver lengthy ones. For her Budget announcement for 2020, she spoke for two hours and 40 minutes. She had begun the speech at 11 am and even with two pages of the Budget yet to be read, she ended it around 1:40 pm.

The minister had broken her 2019 record of the longest Budget speech made in India.

This time, however, Nirmala Sitharaman ocompleted her Union Budget speech in one hour and 30 minutes, the shortest Budget speech in years. She began presenting the budget at 11 am sharp, reading from a tablet.

Als0, Mahindra had praised the Union Budget presented by Sitharaman last year as well. The industrialist had tweeted that he had one expectation from this budget: "that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked."



In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt’s responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked. February 1, 2021



In 2021, the Finance Minister had wrapped up her speech in one hour 40 minutes. She had announced a sharp increase in capital expenditure with BE of ₹5.54 lakh crore which is 34.5% more than the BE of last financial year (Rs. 4.12 lakh crore).

The Minister stated that despite the resource crunch it has been Government’s effort to spend more on capital and it is expected that the total capital expenditure during 2020-21 will be at around ₹4.39 lakh crore.