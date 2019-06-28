App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘courtesy visit’ with Manmohan Singh sparks speculations

Dr Manmohan Singh’s economic reforms in 1991 are still lauded by all and sundry

Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
Days before presenting the union budget in Parliament on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met former PM Manmohan Singh at his Delhi residence on Thursday. This will be the first time Nirmala would be presenting a budget after being appointed the finance minister, following Narendra Modi’s landslide victory in the general elections.

After taking charge of the ministry, this is the first time the she met Dr Singh, who helmed the finance ministry in the Narasimha Rao government. His economic reforms in 1991 are still lauded by all and sundry.

The reason behind Nirmala’s visit was speculated on social media. Some believed it was PM Modi who had sent her so that she could consult Dr Singh before Budget 2019. Various others thought it would be valuable if she could take advantage of the former PM’s economic wisdom.

Close

Finance Ministry sources said it was just a courtesy visit, reported NDTV.

Notably, this is the first time in 30 years that the Congress leader will not be in Parliament during the budget session as his tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha ended in June.

During the launch of his book “Changing India” in December 2018, Dr Singh said: “I have been termed as an accidental prime minister of the country, but I think that I was also an accidental finance minister.”

Nirmala, 59, is India’s first full-time female finance minister. Although former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also held the portfolio, it was an additional portfolio for her.

The budget for the financial year ending in March 2020 will be unveiled on July 5 by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. An interim budget was earlier presented by PM Modi’s previous Cabinet on February 1. Dr Singh dubbed it “an election budget” for being too populist with the intent of wooing voters.



First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:13 am

