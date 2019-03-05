Nirmala Sitharaman touches feet of martyr's mother; Twitter hails act

In a gesture that has won the internet, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at an event in Dehradun, touched the feet of the mother of a slain Army jawan as a token of respect.



Mussoorie BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi shared a video where Sitharaman is seen welcoming the mother of the martyred soldier and touching her feet. The union minister also greets her with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

As per an Indian Express report, while addressing ex-servicemen and their kin at the event, she also praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for resolving issues related to the welfare of armed force personnel.

Sitharaman added: “Issues like one rank one pension (OPOP) or a national war memorial, which had been hanging for decades, were picked up and resolved at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because we believe in real action.”

“The Modi government dedicated a national war memorial to the country last month. What could not happen in 70 years, has been done in five years,” the Defence Minister said.



Anyway, political agenda aside, her actions definitely proved louder than her words this time and almost all Twitter users, in unison, heaped praises on Sitharaman for this act of respect and humility.

