you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman informed nobody about visiting Shashi Tharoor in hospital: Report

The defence minister said that she hadn't informed anybody, not even the ones in her party circle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sitharaman greets Tharoor inside the hospital (Image: Twitter)
Sitharaman greets Tharoor inside the hospital (Image: Twitter)
Whatsapp

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that no one, including her party members, was informed of her visit to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The comments were made in regard to her recent visit to the opposition minister who was hospitalised after suffering a head injury while attending a ritual inside a temple. She paid him a visit at the Thiruvanthapuram hospital on Tuesday.

Nirmala was in Kerala to participate in a Bharatiya Janata Party election campaign rally.

Speaking to news agencies, the BJP minister said: “I got to know that he (Shashi Tharoor) injured himself while performing some ritual. So, I thought I should go and wish him well. I hadn't informed anybody, not even in my party circle. On my way back to airport, I thought I should go to the hospital.”

The incident came to light after Tharoor had tweeted a picture of the defence minister paying him a visit in the hospital cabin. “Civility is a rare virtue in politics,” he wrote in the caption of the photo of the two inside the hospital.

Later, many other leaders also reached out to wish a speedy recovery to the Congress minister.

Tharoor, 63, got injured while performing a ritual called “thulabharam”, wherein a person placed on a massive weighing scale is weighed against flowers, grains, fruits, and similar paraphernalia in temples. The quantity of the goods equivalent to the weight of the devotee is then offered as a donation. When the minister was sitting on one pan of the weighing scale, the hook fell off and the iron bar fell, bursting his head.

Notably, Tharoor has been a sitting lawmaker in Thiruvanthapuram from 2009. He is looking at the third term in the three-pronged tussle between the Congress, the Left, and the BJP. The BJP candidate from the constituency is former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan.

After the Congress leader was discharged from the hospital, he returned to his campaign trail. He even joined AICC president Rahul Gandhi in his campaign in the state on Tuesday. In fact, he was lauded by Rahul for joining him although he was yet to recover from the injury, reported NDTV.com.

“I was worried when Tharoor was hurt. I am happy to see that he was back in action. It tells you about his spirit. As Congress president, I tell you, he represented you well I Parliament.... He speaks for you in Parliament. He is an asset for Kerala,” the Congress scion told the media.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Nirmala Sitharaman #Shashi Tharoor

