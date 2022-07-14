NIRF rankings 2022 out tomorrow. Check list of last year's top Management institutes

IIM Ahmedabad. (File photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF rankings tomorrow. NIRF, or the National Institutional Ranking Framework, is the methodology used by the Ministry of Education to rank higher education institutes of the country. The NIRF Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

Institutes are assigned NIRF rankings on the basis of five parameters – (1) Teaching, learning and resources (2) Research and professional practice (3) Graduation outcome (4) Outreach and inclusivity (5) Perception.

Last year, the NIRF Ranking 2021 for management institutes placed the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad at the top spot. Here is a look at other institutes on last year’s list of top colleges under Management category.

NIRF Rankings 2021: Management

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

4. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

6. Indian Institute of Management Indore

7. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

9. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay