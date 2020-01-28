App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirbhaya gangrape convict Mukesh alleges sexual assault inside jail

The convict's lawyer argued before the Supreme Court that all the documents to support Mukesh Singh's claim that he was sexually assaulted in jail, did not reach the President when he rejected his mercy plea

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four persons convicted in the macabre Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case that rattled the country, has claimed he was sexually abused inside jail multiple times.

His lawyer Anjana Prakash raised the point again, days before his execution on February 1, to challenge the rejection of his mercy plea. Questioning the grounds on which the clemency plea was rejected, his lawyer has accused President Ram Nath Kovind of “non-application of mind”.

Arguing before the Supreme Court, which will be deciding on the convict’s plea on January 29, the convict’s lawyer also alleged that all the records of the torture Mukesh was subject to were not sent to the President. Therefore, the lawyer argued, his decision to reject the mercy plea was “arbitrary and malafide”.

Close

Meanwhile, the apex court has turned down the convict’s plea to show documents to President Kovind to prove he was abused and assaulted in prison, reported NDTV.

related news

Unhappy with the decision, when Prakash said: “you are playing with somebody’s life”, the court pointed out that the President is not required to look into every document to make a decision.”

The SC also questioned the lawyer on what basis she is claiming that the facts to back their claims of sexual abuse did not reach the President and on what grounds she is claiming that President did not apply his mind.

Besides, responding to Mukesh Singh’s claim that he was beaten up in jail and also kept in solitary confinement, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the police, said it is common to suffer in prison. He added: “Sufferings in prison can’t be a ground for mercy and junked the allegation that the convict was kept in solitary confinement.”

He explained that keeping a convict in a separate single cell is not the same as keeping someone in solitary confinement.

Notably, Mukesh Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Kumar will be hanged on February 1, 2020, at 6 am. They were found guilty of gangraping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. While receiving treatment at a Singapore hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #death sentence #mercy plea #Nirbhaya gangrape case

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.