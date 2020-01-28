Nirbhaya gangrape convict Mukesh alleges sexual assault inside jail

Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four persons convicted in the macabre Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case that rattled the country, has claimed he was sexually abused inside jail multiple times.

His lawyer Anjana Prakash raised the point again, days before his execution on February 1, to challenge the rejection of his mercy plea. Questioning the grounds on which the clemency plea was rejected, his lawyer has accused President Ram Nath Kovind of “non-application of mind”.

Arguing before the Supreme Court, which will be deciding on the convict’s plea on January 29, the convict’s lawyer also alleged that all the records of the torture Mukesh was subject to were not sent to the President. Therefore, the lawyer argued, his decision to reject the mercy plea was “arbitrary and malafide”.

Meanwhile, the apex court has turned down the convict’s plea to show documents to President Kovind to prove he was abused and assaulted in prison, reported NDTV.

Unhappy with the decision, when Prakash said: “you are playing with somebody’s life”, the court pointed out that the President is not required to look into every document to make a decision.”

The SC also questioned the lawyer on what basis she is claiming that the facts to back their claims of sexual abuse did not reach the President and on what grounds she is claiming that President did not apply his mind.

Besides, responding to Mukesh Singh’s claim that he was beaten up in jail and also kept in solitary confinement, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the police, said it is common to suffer in prison. He added: “Sufferings in prison can’t be a ground for mercy and junked the allegation that the convict was kept in solitary confinement.”

He explained that keeping a convict in a separate single cell is not the same as keeping someone in solitary confinement.