Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirbhaya convict execution: Dummy hanging in Tihar jail today

Pawan Jallad is a third-generation hangman hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Hangman Pawan Jallad, in charge of the execution of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case on February 1, arrived at Tihar Jail on January 30. He will be performing a dummy execution in the Delhi prison premises on January 31.

Authorities at the Tihar jail have informed that Pawan belongs to a family of hangmen, who have been in the profession for three generations now, reported India Today. In fact, his title ‘jallad’ literally translated means ‘hangman’ too.

He has been lodged at the jail and is tasked with ascertaining the strength of the ropes, the noose, and every other detail that needs an inspection before the February 1 execution. He will be staying in Delhi until the process is over.

Close

Pawan hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and was requested to perform the execution. He was asked to dedicate his time to Tihar jail from January 30 to February 1.

related news

However, it seems that his stay at Tihar Jail may be extended. One of the rape and murder convicts has filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind yet again, which may postpone the execution further. Another curative plea has also been submitted to the Supreme Court. Notably, the first date set for the execution was January 22, which was later postponed to February 1.

In a media interaction, hangman Jallad said earlier in January that he was willing to perform his duties as this execution would send out a strong message to deter such heinous acts in the future. He also said that executing the four men, who had violated 23-year-old medical student Nirbhaya inside a moving bus, would bring him “great relief” and also give the deceased victim’s parents some solace.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #convicts #death sentence #Mercy petition #Nirbhaya gangrape case #Tihar Jail

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.