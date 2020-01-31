Nirbhaya convict execution: Dummy hanging in Tihar jail today

Hangman Pawan Jallad, in charge of the execution of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case on February 1, arrived at Tihar Jail on January 30. He will be performing a dummy execution in the Delhi prison premises on January 31.

Authorities at the Tihar jail have informed that Pawan belongs to a family of hangmen, who have been in the profession for three generations now, reported India Today. In fact, his title ‘jallad’ literally translated means ‘hangman’ too.

He has been lodged at the jail and is tasked with ascertaining the strength of the ropes, the noose, and every other detail that needs an inspection before the February 1 execution. He will be staying in Delhi until the process is over.

Pawan hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and was requested to perform the execution. He was asked to dedicate his time to Tihar jail from January 30 to February 1.

However, it seems that his stay at Tihar Jail may be extended. One of the rape and murder convicts has filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind yet again, which may postpone the execution further. Another curative plea has also been submitted to the Supreme Court. Notably, the first date set for the execution was January 22, which was later postponed to February 1.