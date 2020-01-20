App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirbhaya case: Delhi Police hid age proof documents of death row convict, claims lawyer

Delhi High Court has accused death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's lawyer AP Singh of filing forged documents to prove his client was a juvenile in 2012

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The lawyer of Pawan Gupta, one of the four persons convicted in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, has claimed that the Delhi Police “concealed” his client’s document.

Pawan Gupta, who will be executed along with the other three convicts on February 1, 2020, was reportedly a juvenile at the time of the offence, i.e., December 2012.

His lawyer AP Singh, who has been pushing for clemency claiming his “minor” status, has alleged that the Delhi Police deliberately concealed documents pertaining to Pawan’s date of birth. He further said his school certificates were also concealed by the cops on purpose.

Singh’s statement came after the Delhi High Court had issued a notice against him for filing forged documents of Pawan Kumar Gupta to prove he is a juvenile. The Bar Council was directed to take action against him on December 19, 2019, for also not appearing for a court hearing and filing the affidavits to deliberately delay the procedure.

Six persons were found guilty of gangraping and fatally injuring 23-year-old paramedical student in Delhi in 2012. While one was let off after serving his time at a juvenile correctional facility, the main accused – Ram Singh -- committed suicide by hanging himself inside Tihar Jail.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 01:46 pm

