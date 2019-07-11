App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nintendo announces cheaper Switch console without detachable Joy-cons and external display support

The Switch Lite will cost $100 than the original Switch console.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nintendo is gearing up to bring a lite version of the beloved Switch console on the 20th of September. The new Switch will be smaller, lighter and cheaper than the original Switch console with one big catch, but more on that later.

So, let’s take a look at what the Switch Lite brings to the tablet.

Hardware on the Switch Lite seems pretty solid with the new Nvidia Tegra SoC and NAND memory, another term for flash storage. At $100 less, the Switch Lite appears like an excellent bargain. But Nintendo has made several compromises on the lite version of everyone’s favourite handheld console.

Close

First off, the Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch screen as compared to the 6.2-inch display on the original Switch. The Lite version of the handheld console also offers 720p gaming like its predecessor. Remember the big catch?

related news

The lite version of the Switch cannot be attached to an external display or TV via USB-C or HMDI. The lack of video output is a real let down, considering the console retains the Switch branding.

The Switch Lite also gets fixed Joy-Cons, which means you should get relatively less flex or crease on the sides. The rumble on the detachable Joy-Cons – courtesy of excellent haptic vibration in the controllers – won’t make it to the Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit that allows users to turn a Switch console into a VR display won’t work well with the smaller form factor and the fixed Joy-Cons of the Switch Lite. Labo VR Googles require the Switch’s larger build and a 6.2-inch screen.
ModelNintendo Switch Lite console
Display5.5 inch LCD / 1280x720 resolution
SoCNVIDIA customised Tegra processor
Memory32 GB (6.2 GB reserved for system use)
USB terminalUSB Type-C (Used for charging)
SensorsAccelerometer / Gyroscope
Battery lifeUp to six hours depending on usage
microSD card slotCompatible - microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards
SpeakersStereo
Battery3570 mAh Battery Capacity
ConnectivityWireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC
Price$199
 
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #gaming #Technology #trend

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.