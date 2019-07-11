Nintendo announces cheaper Switch console without detachable Joy-cons and external display support

Nintendo is gearing up to bring a lite version of the beloved Switch console on the 20th of September. The new Switch will be smaller, lighter and cheaper than the original Switch console with one big catch, but more on that later.

So, let’s take a look at what the Switch Lite brings to the tablet.

Hardware on the Switch Lite seems pretty solid with the new Nvidia Tegra SoC and NAND memory, another term for flash storage. At $100 less, the Switch Lite appears like an excellent bargain. But Nintendo has made several compromises on the lite version of everyone’s favourite handheld console.

First off, the Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch screen as compared to the 6.2-inch display on the original Switch. The Lite version of the handheld console also offers 720p gaming like its predecessor. Remember the big catch?

The lite version of the Switch cannot be attached to an external display or TV via USB-C or HMDI. The lack of video output is a real let down, considering the console retains the Switch branding.

The Switch Lite also gets fixed Joy-Cons, which means you should get relatively less flex or crease on the sides. The rumble on the detachable Joy-Cons – courtesy of excellent haptic vibration in the controllers – won’t make it to the Switch Lite.

Model Nintendo Switch Lite console Display 5.5 inch LCD / 1280x720 resolution SoC NVIDIA customised Tegra processor Memory 32 GB (6.2 GB reserved for system use) USB terminal USB Type-C (Used for charging) Sensors Accelerometer / Gyroscope Battery life Up to six hours depending on usage microSD card slot Compatible - microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards Speakers Stereo Battery 3570 mAh Battery Capacity Connectivity Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC Price $199

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit that allows users to turn a Switch console into a VR display won’t work well with the smaller form factor and the fixed Joy-Cons of the Switch Lite. Labo VR Googles require the Switch’s larger build and a 6.2-inch screen.