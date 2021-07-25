Nine dead, four injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse. Image source: ANI Twitter

At least nine persons died and four injured after boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on July 24, police said.



#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

According to news agency ANI, Saju Ram Rana, Superintendent of Police of the district said Batseri bridge was collapsed in the incident.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, police told news agency PTI.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, nine were killed and four were injured, according to the police.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.With inputs from agencies.