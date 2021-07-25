MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Nine dead, four injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, nine were killed and four were injured.

Moneycontrol News
July 25, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST
Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse. Image source: ANI Twitter

Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse. Image source: ANI Twitter


At least nine persons died and four injured after boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on July 24, police said.

According to news agency ANI, Saju Ram Rana, Superintendent of Police of the district said Batseri bridge was collapsed in the incident.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, police told news agency PTI.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, nine were killed and four were injured, according to the police.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.
With inputs from agencies.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Himachal Pradesh #Kinnaur district
first published: Jul 25, 2021 05:13 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.