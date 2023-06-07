English
    Indian-origin US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley calls India ‘one of biggest polluters'

    Interestingly, according to studies, the US has historically been the world’s largest emitter of planet-heating gases.

    June 07, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
    Nikki Haley made the statement on World Environment Day, on Monday.

    US Republican presidential candidate of Indian origin Nikki Haley has been facing backlash after she called India one of the biggest polluters and called for the need to “confront India and China” to save the environment.


    “If we want to be serious about saving the environment, we need to confront India and China. They are some of the biggest polluters," Haley tweeted on Monday.

    Interestingly, however, according to studies, the US has historically been the world’s largest emitter of planet-heating gases, and is estimated to have been responsible for about a quarter of the world’s historical carbon dioxide emissions. And, Twitter users did not shy away from pointing the fact out to Haley.


    Other Twitter users also pointed out that an Indian-origin political leader blaming India based on incorrect information should be a reason to deter Indians from celebrating every time someone with roots in the country achieves success abroad.

    "This woman exemplifies why Indians should not immediately celebrate when someone of Indian origin achieves success abroad. It is better to wait and let them acknowledge their legacy and ancestral homeland before rejoicing," The Skin Doctor (@theskindoctor13) commented.

    This is also not the first time that a prominent leader of the country has blamed India and China for pollution. In September, former US President Donald Trump blamed India, China, and Russia for adding to global pollution. “China sends up real dirt into the air,” he had said. “Russia does, India does -- they all do.” In another instance Trump had remarked that the air in India was "filthy".

