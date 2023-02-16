Nikki Haley: 'I am proud daughter of Indian immigrants'

Nikki Haley, who formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House on Wednesday, introduced herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants pitching a new future for the Republican party.

The former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations is now the first Indian American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid.

Noting that her parents were in the audience Nikki Haley said, "My parents left India in search of a better life. They found it in Bamberg, South Carolina, with a population of 2,500. Our little town came to love us... but it wasn't always easy. We were the only Indian family."

"Nobody knew who we were, what we were, or why we were there. But my parents knew. And every day, they reminded my brothers and my sister that even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America," she added.

Moneycontrol News