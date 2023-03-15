 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nikhil Kamath prefers Bengaluru to Delhi, Mumbai: 'Rich people walk in chappals'

Mar 15, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said, 'People in Bengaluru are less competitive.'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said he prefers Bengaluru to other metro cities such as Delhi or Mumbai because the southern city has no brash displays of wealth. “I have seen fiercely rich people walk in chappals. You will never see that in Mumbai,” he said in an interview with Mashable India.

“People in Bengaluru are less competitive,” Kamath said, adding that people may think that being “less competitive is a bad thing” but it is actually the “best thing”.

“People don’t rise on the backs of others in Bengaluru unlike the other cities,” the CEO of the country's largest stock brokerage firm said. Kamath added that there is a special factor about Bengaluru which has worked out. "Maybe it is the timid upbringing of being a south Indian."

Nikhil Kamath, who topped the 'IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2022' with a net worth of Rs 17,500 crore, had earlier also opened up about how his journey started with a Rs 8,000 a-month call centre job.