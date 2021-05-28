MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Nike says ended Neymar deal after non-cooperation in sexual-assault probe

The sports apparel giant said in a statement it viewed the allegations about an incident in 2016 as "credible" but also said an independent investigation it commissioned was inconclusive.

May 28, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST

Nike Inc said on May 28 that it split ways last year with Brazilian soccer star Neymar because he refused to cooperate in an investigation into sexual assault allegations leveled against him by a Nike employee.

The sports apparel giant said in a statement it viewed the allegations about an incident in 2016 as "credible" but also said an independent investigation it commissioned was inconclusive.

"No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter. It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts," a report in Reuters quoted the statement.

Neymar, who currently plays for Paris St Germain, denies the allegations, his spokeswoman said in a statement.

Neymar's spokeswoman said the athlete would vigorously defend himself if any claim is presented, describing the allegations as baseless and adding that the endorsement deal ended for commercial reasons.

Close

Neymar, the world's most expensive soccer player, partnered with Puma in September. The sportswear company declined to comment when asked by Reuters if the allegations affected the partnership.

The 15-year relationship between Neymar and Nike officially ended in 2020, with him later signing a deal with Puma. Nike did not give a reason for the split at the time.

With inputs from agencies
TAGS: #Neymar #Nike
first published: May 28, 2021 07:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.