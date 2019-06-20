Nigerian national held in Delhi for trying to sell Patanjali ghee at higher rate abroad

A Nigerian man was nabbed in Delhi for trying to buy ghee from yoga guru Ramdev’s firm Patanjali using a forged card on June 14. He reportedly had plans to sell the product at an exorbitant rate in Nigeria, where the product has a wide fan base it seems.

The 45-year-old foreign national made attempts to buy 450 kg of the brand’s ghee worth over Rs 2.25 lakh. The Indian Express reported that Shoxy Aby allegedly had plans to make quick money by selling the Patanjali product at a higher rate.

According to Delhi Police, the accused had tried to pull off the act using a cloned card. He and his accomplice tried paying for the 30 boxes of ghee using their Corporation Bank debit card from a Patanjali store located in New Friends Colony.

However, the store owner got suspicious when the accused could not furnish answers to the questions he had asked them. They could not verify the debit card details either or produce valid ID cards. The owner did not let them take the boxes and the duo ran away.

Sensing something was amiss, he lodged a complaint at the police station in New Friends Colony. Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (Southeast), said: “We received a PCR call last Friday about two Nigerian citizens making a payment worth Rs 2 lakh through a debit card… the complainant informed us that the two foreign nationals ran away the moment he got suspicious and started interrogating them.”

Police investigation revealed later that the Nigerian nationals had cloned a USA Discover Bankcard and had tried making the purchase using the cloned card. It was recovered later from Shoxy Aby after he was arrested from Greater Noida’s Alstonia Apartment.