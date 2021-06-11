NHAI to crack down on road developers for delaying projects, ignoring quality standards

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to crack down on developers that fail to ensure road projects are developed on time and meet quality standards.

The regulator has already debarred three contractors after lapses were found in the quality of their work in existing and ongoing projects.

The authority declared Gayatri Projects a “non-performer” after it found defects in the ongoing four-laning of the road from Sultanpur to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, NHAI said in a statement on June 10.

Earlier this week, NHAI banned Lion Engineering for six months, saying the consultant failed to perform its duties while delivering services and executing provisions made in the contract for the four-laning of the Barhi-Hazaribagh section in Jharkhand.

The authority also debarred Theme Engineering Services for six months for poor quality work.

NHAI has started a quality-checking drive under which special teams of experts are sent out from its headquarters to inspect all projects. The regulator is currently investigating four developers of projects in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu that were either delayed or failed to meet quality standards, sources told Moneycontrol.

The quality inspections are not only to ensure adherence to standards but also to verify compliance with contractual obligations by contractors and consultants, an official said.

NHAI came out with a strict policy in February to deal with major lapses in structures, providing for fines of up to Rs 10 crore for defaulters, besides debarment of the firm or personnel for up to three years.

Graded penal action will be taken against defaulters, depending on whether the lapses are minor, major incidents or major failures resulting in loss of human lives, it said.

Consultancy firms involved in a project can also be held liable with fines of up to Rs 40 lakh and debarment from NHAI projects for up to two years.

For minor lapses where no casualties are reported, defaulting contractors will have to bear the expenses on carrying out rectification work and pay a penalty of Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, a written warning will be issued to the firm and the personnel involved.