NHAI makes drone usage mandatory for recording national highway work

Representative Image (Image: NHAI)

The National Highways Authority of India has made usage of drone mandatory for recording development, construction, operation and maintenance of all national highways.

The move by the NHAI comes as the highway authority aims to increase the use of technology to make national highways more efficient and safer from accidents.

“To enhance transparency, uniformity and leverage latest technology, NHAI has made mandatory use of drones for monthly video recording of National Highway projects during all stages of Development, Construction, Operation and Maintenance," the company said in a press release.

The NHAI also said that drone recording data will be stored on the ‘Data Lakes’ and the videos can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before Arbitral Tribunals and Courts.

COVID-19 | Here's what we know so far about 'delta plus' variant The highway authority has been promoting the use of new technologies to expedite road construction. In an effort to increase the pace of construction of roads, technologies such as radar, and remote sensing for mapping underground infrastructure such as telephone lines to prevent time and cost overruns caused due to manual mapping errors are being used. Last month, the NHAI announced that cars and trucks do not have to pay the toll if they wait for more than 10 seconds at the toll plaza and came out with a new set of guidelines to ensure seamless flow of traffic at the toll plazas by not allowing vehicles to queue up more than 100 metres.

The NHAI has also been pushing for the use of FASTag in vehicles to improve efficiency in collecting toll. The regulator made FASTags mandatory in all vehicles from February 2021.

According to the NHAI, since it has successfully transitioned to 100 percent cashless tolling from mid of February 2021, the overall FASTag penetration in NHAI toll plazas has reached 96 percent and many of them have 99 percent penetration.