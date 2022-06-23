The road not (to be) taken: This National Highway in Bihar is an obstacle course to disaster

The sorry state of a National Highway in Bihar has made the headlines. A stretch of the National Highway 227, which passes through Bihar's Madhubani, is riddle with gigantic craters as far as the eye can see – to the point where it is difficult to find the road among the potholes. The highway looks like a series of huge swimming pools in an aerial video filmed by Praveen Thakur of Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the biggest pothole on the National Highway is a staggering 100-feet wide and three-feet deep.

Locals say that the road has been in this dilapidated condition since 2015. Tenders for the construction of National Highway 227 have been issued three times, but each time, contractors reportedly fled after building a small stretch of the highway.

The contractor responsible for building the road is currently absconding.

Locals accused politicians and local leaders of indifference, saying that the Bihar government has ignored repeated pleas to repair the highway and it is affecting business.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, a vocal critic of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, slammed the state’s government and the chief minister over the condition of NH 227. “Recently, Nitish Kumar ji was telling employees of the road construction department at an event that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar," he tweeted in Hindi.



Meanwhile, locals spoke of how the state of the road has adversely affected their business. Hardware trader Himmat Lal Raut told Dainik Bhaskar that drivers who bring goods from outside often refuse to drive on the battered road, citing the number of potholes it has.

Another local businessman said that customers also avoid the road, which leads to loss of business.