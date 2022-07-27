NGO starts clothes donation drive for Ranveer Singh after nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has created quite the controversy, with a non-governmental organisation in Indore even organising a clothes donation drive for the actor as a form of protest.

Ranveer Singh, 37, stripped down to his birthday suit for Paper Magazine. Photographs from the shoot, released on July 21, first became fodder for memes, but outrage against the actor grew as the pics gained popularity. An FIR was registered against Singh in Mumbai, while in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, people came out in large numbers to donate clothes for the Padmaavat actor.

Videos and photographs going viral on social media show that an NGO placed a box in a busy street, where people could donate clothes for Singh.

News agency ANI reported that an NGO organised the drive near Indore’s famous “Neki Ki Deewar” where people can leave clothes and other essentials for those in need.

Protestors alleged that Ranveer Singh, as a youth icon and inspiration to millions, acted irresponsibly by posing nude.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also registered against the actor on Tuesday over the naked photos. A Mumbai-based NGO approached Chembur Police with a complaint.

An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police said. The FIR stated that India has "good culture" but due to such pictures everyone's sentiments are hurt.

It said a large number of people, including youngsters, celebrities and others follow the Bollywood actor. The actor did the nude photoshoot for a magazine and received decent money for the same, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)