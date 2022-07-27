English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    NGO starts clothes donation drive for Ranveer Singh after nude photoshoot

    Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has created quite the controversy, with a non-governmental organisation in Indore even organising a clothes donation drive for the actor as a form of protest.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has created quite the controversy, with a non-governmental organisation in Indore even organising a clothes donation drive for the actor as a form of protest.

    Ranveer Singh, 37, stripped down to his birthday suit for Paper Magazine. Photographs from the shoot, released on July 21, first became fodder for memes, but outrage against the actor grew as the pics gained popularity. An FIR was registered against Singh in Mumbai, while in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, people came out in large numbers to donate clothes for the Padmaavat actor.

    Videos and photographs going viral on social media show that an NGO placed a box in a busy street, where people could donate clothes for Singh.

    News agency ANI reported that an NGO organised the drive near Indore’s famous “Neki Ki Deewar” where people can leave clothes and other essentials for those in need.

    Protestors alleged that Ranveer Singh, as a youth icon and inspiration to millions, acted irresponsibly by posing nude.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, an FIR was also registered against the actor on Tuesday over the naked photos. A Mumbai-based NGO approached Chembur Police with a complaint.

    An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police said. The FIR stated that India has "good culture" but due to such pictures everyone's sentiments are hurt.

    It said a large number of people, including youngsters, celebrities and others follow the Bollywood actor. The actor did the nude photoshoot for a magazine and received decent money for the same, it said.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bollywood #FIR #Indore #Ranveer Singh
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 12:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.