NFT collector Crypto Sauga launches 10,000 digital assets on WazirX NFT marketplace

Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

CryptoSauga Star Club (CSS), a platform offering non-fungible tokens (NFTs), on January 24 announced a drop of 10,000 digital artworks on WazirX NFT marketplace.

CSS is a project by NFT collector Kunal Kamble who goes by the name of Crypto Sauga. Kamble, a collector of new and emerging NFTs, is an entrepreneur and a software developer and has invested in many digital assets so far. Last year he had bought as many as 130 NFTs in a month on WazirX NFT platform.

When it comes to the collection by CryptoSauga Star Club, it includes programmatically generated Bollywood stars. From heroes to villains of Bollywood, the digital assets are avatars of characters of Hindi films. Artist Prasad Bhat, the man behind creating the digital collectibles, used a base face vector to produce multiple characters based on Indian cinema like Gabbar Singh in the film Sholey to Rohit in Kaho Na Pyar Hai.

Inspired by Bollywood, the NFT collection is divided into four categories including House, Box, Balcony and Stall. Out of the total 10,000 NFTs, the House category that constitutes rare and exclusive digital assets has 500 digital assets, followed by 1,500 NFTs in the Box category, 2,500 in Balcony and 5,500 in the Stall category.

The NFTs will be available in the price range of USD 100-110.

“Crypto Sauga has been one of the top collectors on our marketplace. Crypto Sauga aka Kunal Kamble (the man behind launching CSS) has been an avid supporter of new NFT artists with over 500 NFTs in his collection," said Sandesh Suvarna, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace.

He further said that the CSS project marks the introduction of a new function on WazirX NFT Marketplace. "We now support external contracts for creators who wish to drop similar projects in future as well.”

The founder and CEO of CryptoSauga said that there is an excellent pool of artists with unique skill sets.

"My aim is to support such new artists and at the same time collect some rare art from artists around the world," he said.