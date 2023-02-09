Snapchat announces 'biggest NFL superfan' competition. Prize is $10,000

Snapchat has offered $10,000 as a prize to the "biggest NFL fan" as part of its Super Bowl initiative. The #NFLSuperFan contest reward will go to a diehard gridiron (North American football) fan.

The app has also announced a second competition #SuperBowlSnacks for fans who like the Super Bowl for the food rather than the football. For this, Snapchat will split $5,000 among users of Snap’s TikTok competitor.

The app known for its disappearing content has introduced special features for Super Bowl including new lenses, and new getups for Bitmoji characters.

As Snapchat continues to buy into augmented reality, it is adding new filters to its AR Lenses. Fans can try on virtual jerseys to support their teams, turn their likeness into a bobblehead, or check out a Lens version of State Farm Stadium in Arizona where the Big Game will be held, Tubefilter reported.

Moneycontrol News