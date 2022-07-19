English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Newly-built road caves in after rainfall in Ahmedabad | Watch

    The collapse of a road in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was captured in a dramatic video that has been widely circulated online.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    (Screengrab from a video tweeted by @HitenPithadiya)

    (Screengrab from a video tweeted by @HitenPithadiya)


    The collapse of a road in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was captured in a dramatic video that has been widely circulated online. The newly-constructed road caved in after a couple of hours of rainfall on Sunday, as per Times Now.

    Footage of the collapse has gone viral on social media. A short video has captured the moment that a portion of the road caved in and formed a sinkhole. Water was seen gushing inside the sinkhole. The road was reportedly built just a month ago. Traffic in the area was affected by the incident, but luckily, no injuries or accidents were reported.

    Take a look at the video below:

    The cave-in occurred near Surabhi Park in the Vastral area of Ahmedabad, close to Pillar no 123 of the metro rail route. Footage of the road collapse has clocked 6 lakh views on Twitter, where many shared more pictures of the havoc created by rains.

    The monsoon has led to heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat over the last few days. According to Indian Express, the state capital recorded scattered rainfall of 3.42 mm till Sunday evening.

    Close

    Related stories

    Several instances of roads caving in were reported from the capital city, including a hole 40-feet wide that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said would take 15 days to repair.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ahmedabad #Gujarat #road caves in
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 04:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.