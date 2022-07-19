Newly-built road caves in after rainfall in Ahmedabad | Watch

(Screengrab from a video tweeted by @HitenPithadiya)

The collapse of a road in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was captured in a dramatic video that has been widely circulated online. The newly-constructed road caved in after a couple of hours of rainfall on Sunday, as per Times Now.

Footage of the collapse has gone viral on social media. A short video has captured the moment that a portion of the road caved in and formed a sinkhole. Water was seen gushing inside the sinkhole. The road was reportedly built just a month ago. Traffic in the area was affected by the incident, but luckily, no injuries or accidents were reported.



This monsoon is exposing Gujarat Model like never before. Here it's the smart city Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/iOUw8irvj6

— Hitendra Pithadiya (@HitenPithadiya) July 17, 2022

Take a look at the video below:

The cave-in occurred near Surabhi Park in the Vastral area of Ahmedabad, close to Pillar no 123 of the metro rail route. Footage of the road collapse has clocked 6 lakh views on Twitter, where many shared more pictures of the havoc created by rains.

The monsoon has led to heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat over the last few days. According to Indian Express, the state capital recorded scattered rainfall of 3.42 mm till Sunday evening.

Several instances of roads caving in were reported from the capital city, including a hole 40-feet wide that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said would take 15 days to repair.