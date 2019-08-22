App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Zealand Speaker cradles MP Tamati Coffey’s baby during House debate

In one of the pictures, he could even be seen feeding milk to the baby from a bottle

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter/ Trevor Mallard
Image: Twitter/ Trevor Mallard

The internet was flooded with heart-melting pictures of the Speaker of New Zealand cradling a baby on August 21. Trevor Mallard, the new Speaker, volunteered to babysit a lawmaker’s son while he was presiding over a debate in the House.

Mallard had shared pictures of himself on the Chair with parliamentarian Tamati Coffey’s baby on social media platform Twitter. In one of the pictures, he could even be seen feeding milk to the baby from a bottle.

The Speaker captioned the pictures with equally delightful words and wrote: “Normally, the Speaker's Chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family.”

Notably, this was the first debate Coffey attended in the Parliament with the baby after he went on paternity leave. Coffey, a Labour MP for Waiariki, announced the birth of his baby Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey in July. A surrogate mother gave birth to the baby, and Coffey’s partner Tim Smith happens to be the biological father of their son.

Close
A picture of Mallard, a father to three children – holding up Coffey’s baby, was shared on Twitter by MP Gareth Hughes, who is a member of the Green Party. He wrote: “Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey.”
Interestingly, around the same time in 2018, the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chartered history by carrying her baby along with her while delivering her debut speech at the United Nations in New York.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #baby in parliament #gay parliamentarian #New Zealand MP #surrogacy #surrogate mother

