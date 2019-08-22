New Zealand Speaker cradles MP Tamati Coffey’s baby during House debate

The internet was flooded with heart-melting pictures of the Speaker of New Zealand cradling a baby on August 21. Trevor Mallard, the new Speaker, volunteered to babysit a lawmaker’s son while he was presiding over a debate in the House.

Mallard had shared pictures of himself on the Chair with parliamentarian Tamati Coffey’s baby on social media platform Twitter. In one of the pictures, he could even be seen feeding milk to the baby from a bottle.



Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA

The Speaker captioned the pictures with equally delightful words and wrote: “Normally, the Speaker's Chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family.”

Notably, this was the first debate Coffey attended in the Parliament with the baby after he went on paternity leave. Coffey, a Labour MP for Waiariki, announced the birth of his baby Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey in July. A surrogate mother gave birth to the baby, and Coffey’s partner Tim Smith happens to be the biological father of their son.



Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey pic.twitter.com/EP6iP9eQES

