News anchor presents primetime news with Maori chin tattoo, creates history

New Zealand journalist Oriini Kaipara had garnered attention in 2019 when she made her anchoring debut with the Maori chin tattoo on an afternoon bulletin on another channel.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
Oriini Kaipara presented the news at 6 pm on Discovery-owned Three channel. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by oriinz)

A New Zealand journalist made history recently by anchoring primetime news with a chin tattoo that is traditional to the indigenous Maori people of mainland New Zealand. Oriini Kaipara presented the news at 6 pm on Discovery-owned Three channel, filling in for the show’s original anchors.

“It's really exciting. I'm really enjoying it. I'm not speechless, but it's a buzz. I am proud of how far I've come in being able to anchor 6 pm right now,” Kaipara, 37, told Stuff.

Kaipara had made the announcement that she’ll be presenting primetime on Christmas Day.

“On Christmas Day I’ll be reading the 6 pm news for Newshub. It will be the first of many nights I will have the honour of presenting our prime news to audiences around the country and globe. I’m rostered on that whole week and will be around with our NH whānau all summer,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

She joined Three in May this, after working at another channel, TVNZ.

Kaipara had garnered attention in 2019 when she made her anchoring debut on an afternoon bulletin on TVNZ, becoming the first Maori person with a face tattoo to present mainstream news on television.

The bilingual journalist is of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangitihi descent.

Read: Finance professional's boss said this about her tattooed arms. A viral LinkedIn post

The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people who live throughout New Zealand. The community represents 17 per centof New Zealand’s population.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Maori #New Zealand #Tattoo
first published: Dec 30, 2021 06:23 pm

