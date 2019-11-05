New Zealand café apologises for calling toddler “terrifying” on bill receipt

A citizen of New Zealand was left offended when the staff at a café she had visited, called her child “terrifying”.

The incident took place last week when Kimberly Sze had sought a receipt from the staff at the Coffee Supreme outlet in Christchurch, as she thought they had overcharged her.

When she received the receipt, it infuriated her to find the words “Family with the terrifying kid” typed on it.

The anguished mother then took to Facebook on November 1 to discuss how disrespected and harassed she felt by the actions of the staff.

Sharing an image of the insulting note, she wrote on social media:

“Writing ‘family with the terrifying kid’ on our ticket and intentionally overcharging us... nice one.”

She went on to write that the café just lost out on one of its regular customers as not only were they overcharged and misbehaved, but the staff also refused to take any action when she showed them the receipt she had received.

Sze further said that her daughter has always been polite and friendly and never made a mess. “She’s never been a terror, never had a meltdown, never caused any problems and the same people working today always comment on how cute and sweet she is.”

Following the incident, the top tier management of the café chain has already apologised profusely to the customer and met her in person to express regret.

They even offered her a complete refund of the amount she had paid for the meal, while the company’s Food and Beverage Manager Tim Norriss also apologised to her and informed that the concerned employee has been suspended, said a report by Stuff New Zealand.

They also wrote a Facebook post that read: “We are incredibly sorry and wish to apologise publicly.” To atone themselves, they announced that they would be handing out free coffees and chocolate drinks to kids and their parents for a certain period.