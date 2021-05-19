New YouTube Terms of service will go into effect from June 1: Here's everything you need to know

Starting June 1, YouTube's new policies dictate some important changes

YouTube has now begun sending out emails to its users updating them on the new terms of service that will go into effect from June 1, 2021. The mail says that these, "changes shouldn't significantly alter your access or use of the YouTube service."

YouTube has now made it explicit that you cannot collect facial recognition information of users

While the terms of service have always stated that channels cannot collect any information that can identify a person without their permission, it has now made it explicit that facial recognition information is part of the deal as well. Channels cannot store or use facial recognition information from users without their consent.

The company can monetise all content on the platform even if you aren't part of the YouTube partner's programme

Starting June 1, YouTube reserves the right monetise all videos on the platform regardless of whether the channel is affiliated with its partner programme. This means that they can run ads on any video on the platform without requiring consent.

Revenue payments will now be considered royalties from a US tax perspective

For creator's that are entitled to payments from YouTube, the revenue owed will now be considered royalties from a US tax perspective and the company says that they can withhold taxes when required by the law. For any content creators outside of the US, you have to fill in your complete tax information on Google's AdSense to see if this applies to them.

Google also makes it clear that if you are an adult running your child's channel on YouTube Kids, then these automatically apply to them as well.

They also make it clear that this update will not change the way YPP (YouTube Partner Programme) works so if you reach the eligibility criteria, you can still apply to be a partner. These changes also have nothing to do with the directives from the European Commission or GDPR.