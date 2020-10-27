New York's Richmond Hill stretch co-named Punjab Avenue to honour South Asian community's contributions

The Punjabi community in Queens area of New York on October 23 gathered together to witness history being made after 101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street, was co-named as Punjab Avenue.

The inauguration was done by Council member Adrienne Adams who had moved the motion in the New York City Council for the renaming of the Avenue, in view of the strong presence of the Punjabi community in the area. The decision of co-naming the street was taken to honour South-Asian community's contributions to the Richmond Hill area.

Interestingly, the two largest Sikh shrines (Gurudwaras) are situated between Lefferts Boulevard and 113 Street. Not just that, the entire stretch has businesses run by Punjabis and is often casually referred to as 'Little Punjab'.



Thank you to everyone that joined today’s celebration to unveil Punjab Avenue. It is important that we continue to celebrate the multicultural mosaic of our city! pic.twitter.com/ceyGHztuoM

— Adrienne Adams (@AdrienneEAdams) October 23, 2020

Among those present at the inauguration were Assemblyman David Weprin, managing committee members of Gurdwara Sikh Cultural Society and Baba Makhan Shah Lobana Sikh Center, and prominent members of the Punjabi community, including Herman Singh, President of Omni Mortgage, H.S. Toor, and Jay Jasbir Singh, reported ANI

Speaking to the media, Adams said the community deserves a lot of appreciation for the contributions that they make. “This community has been underserved, not being recognized. Invisible, which is a travesty, knowing everything that all of our community brings to this district. Some of the hardest working people are of the South Asian community. Folks who have been there for a long time,” she told CBS New York.

Harpreet Singh Toor, former president of the Sikh Cultural Society also expressed his happiness and said, “Just because we look different, it doesn’t mean that we are not humans or we are lesser Americans".

Jenifer Rajkumar, the Democratic nominee for State Assembly District 38 was also present at the event and said she was “filled with pride”.



My speech today at the historic naming of PUNJAB AVENUE here in Richmond Hill. pic.twitter.com/NZwJTqmTXB — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) October 23, 2020

Rajwinder Kaur, a member of the Community Education Council, District 28, echoed the same sentiment and added, "It means a lot. We really feel respectful that we are recognized."

