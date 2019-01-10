App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New York's iconic Chrysler Building that featured in Spider-Man, Men In Black 3 is up for sale

Located on the East Side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City, the Chrysler Building was constructed by Walter Chrysler, head of Chrysler Corporation in 1930.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
New York's iconic skyscraper, the Chrysler Building, which has been a key part of the city's heritage for nearly 90 years is up for sale. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

New York's iconic skyscraper, the Chrysler Building, which has been a key part of the city's heritage for nearly 90 years is up for sale. (Image: Reuters)
The art deco tower is currently owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund called Mubadala, and real estate firm Tishman Speyer. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the owners have hired CBRE Group to sell the property. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

The art deco tower is currently owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund called Mubadala, and real estate firm Tishman Speyer. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the owners have hired CBRE Group to sell the property. (Image: Reuters)
The iconic building has been a part of New York's skyline since 1930 and is currently the eighth-tallest building in the city standing 318.9 metres from the ground. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

It has been part of New York's skyline since 1930 and is currently the 8th tallest building in the city at 318.9 metres. (Image: Reuters)
Located on the East Side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City, the Chrysler Building was constructed by Walter Chrysler, the head of the Chrysler Corporation. It was the home of the American automaker until 1953. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Located on the East Side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City, the Chrysler Building was constructed by Walter Chrysler, head of Chrysler Corporation. It was the home of the American automaker until 1953. (Image: Reuters)
With its triangle-shaped, vaulted windows and distinctive eagle gargoyles near the top, the 77-story stainless steel-clad skyscraper has been featured in blockbusters movies such as Spider-Man, Men in Black 3, Independence Day, Two Weeks Notice and Armageddon. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

With its triangle-shaped, vaulted windows and distinctive eagle gargoyles near the top, the 77-story stainless steel-clad skyscraper has been featured in blockbusters movies such as Spider-Man, Men in Black 3, Independence Day, Two Weeks Notice and Armageddon. (Image: Reuters)
The Chrysler Building was last sold in 2008, during the financial meltdown in the metropolis that led to a plunge in real estate prices. (Image: Reuters)
6/7

The Chrysler Building was last sold in 2008, during the financial meltdown in the metropolis that led to a plunge in real estate prices. (Image: Reuters)
In the recent past, a number of high profile skyscrapers have been sold for top dollar. The Waldorf Astoria hotel was purchased by Chinese firm Anbang Insurance for $2 billion in 2016, the Willis Tower in Chicago was sold to Blackstone Group in 2015 for $1.3 billion. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

In the recent past, a number of high profile skyscrapers have been sold for top dollar. The Waldorf Astoria hotel was purchased by Chinese firm Anbang Insurance for $2 billion in 2016, the Willis Tower in Chicago was sold to Blackstone Group in 2015 for $1.3 billion. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Business #Chrysler Building #Slideshow #trends #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.