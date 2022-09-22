Video: Crane boom crushes college student’s car but she escapes with minor injuries

The car driver was taken to hospital for an injured hand and a cut lip. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @JoseJayra1994)

A New York City college student's car was crushed by a crane boomer earlier this week but she managed to escape miraculously with just an injured hand and a cut lip, ABC news reported.

Footage of the accident, being widely shared on social media, showed the car stopping at a traffic light in Bronx and the boomer slamming on it with immense force, completely shaking the vehicle.

The accident took place near a construction site.



Woman miraculously survives crane boom falling on car in the Bronx https://t.co/outA9DlUFN pic.twitter.com/E0se7kXxqg

— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 20, 2022

Witnesses rushed to extract the woman, identified as Danielle Cruz, from the car. A shop owner near the accident site told CNN he was surprised the driver managed to survive.

"She was confused herself, surprised that she made it," the man said. "I am still shaken."

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. A firefighter told her she would have died had she been just three inches ahead.

Cruz expressed gratitude towards the witnesses who helped her.

One of the witnesses told ABC that when the accident happened, it "sounded like the World Trade Centre".

"I heard the crash from the wall where it hit, and then the car, bam, I just knew someone was dead," the witness said. "But thank God the lady was alright. We snatched the door open and got her out."

The authorities are investigating how the crane boom crashed.